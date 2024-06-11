Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Terex worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Terex Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE TEX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. 100,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,968 shares of company stock worth $9,014,482. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

