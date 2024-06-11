Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 5,988 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,686,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,149,121. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.