Harber Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,268 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Harber Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 2.1% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $210,645.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,912,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,164,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $210,645.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 535,797 shares of company stock valued at $55,071,263. 22.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $102.21. The company had a trading volume of 395,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,443. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.78 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

