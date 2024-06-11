Harber Asset Management LLC Buys 83,497 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83,497 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for 5.2% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $22,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on LW. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

