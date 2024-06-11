HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of HashiCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,065,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,208,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,517,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,065,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,415 shares of company stock worth $8,275,134 over the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

