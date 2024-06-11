Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.19

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers milk formulas for infants, children and expectant, and nursing mothers; probiotic and nutrition supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, gummies, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers; and vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, and skin care and sports nutrition products for adults; dried baby food and baby care products; and complete pet food products, and multicondition pet supplements.
