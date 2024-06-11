Helen Miles Sells 2,852 Shares of Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Stock

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) insider Helen Miles sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,413 ($30.73), for a total transaction of £68,818.76 ($87,633.72).
Shares of Severn Trent stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,382 ($30.33). The company had a trading volume of 509,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,473.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,538.22. Severn Trent PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,243 ($28.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,770 ($35.27). The company has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,717.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 70.10 ($0.89) per share. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently 22,941.18%.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
