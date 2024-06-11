Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Buys 16,567 Shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $16,732.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,459,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alset alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 6,753 shares of Alset stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,495.83.

On Thursday, May 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 11,990 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $10,671.10.

On Friday, May 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 456,488 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $310,411.84.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 67,215 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,739.10.

Alset Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 58,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.04. Alset Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 227.02% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alset Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.