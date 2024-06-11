Herc (NYSE:HRI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.00.

Get Herc alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HRI

Herc Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $133.18 on Friday. Herc has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.34 and a 200 day moving average of $149.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth about $990,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Herc by 10.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 175.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.