HI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, HI has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $242,955.06 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049415 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $213,598.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

