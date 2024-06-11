Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading 0.6% Higher

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $334.71 and last traded at $334.50. 780,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,376,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market cap of $331.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 206,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $62,466,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

