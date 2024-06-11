Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRZN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.22. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is -314.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,393,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 48,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

