Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,919,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 364,290 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $163,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Future Fund LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 95,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 52,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,999,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $135.66. The firm has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.16.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,446 shares of company stock worth $43,536,203 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

