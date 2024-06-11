Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $205.70 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,480 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of The Cigna Group worth $205,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.28. 154,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.34. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

