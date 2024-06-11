Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $81.18 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,840 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $81,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,935,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,956,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,095,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,120,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $180,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022 in the last three months. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $35.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,635.17. 12,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,681.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,555.15. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.84. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,181.71 and a 1-year high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

