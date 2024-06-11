Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 891,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,004 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $50,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $1,724,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,473,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 41,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $2,475,707.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,557,610.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,521,404. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 1.8 %

SAH traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. 12,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAH. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

