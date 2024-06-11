Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 10,960 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $142,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Shares of DFS traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.27. 116,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,729. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

