Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 37,330 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,330 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Stifel Financial worth $37,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 76,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 68,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,379. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.12. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

