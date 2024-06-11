Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 82,570 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,749,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,570 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of GSK worth $101,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of GSK by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 621,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,014. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

