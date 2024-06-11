Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,310 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Amdocs worth $28,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,239,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,611,000 after purchasing an additional 195,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 31.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after buying an additional 621,962 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,464,000 after acquiring an additional 94,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,980,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,309,000 after acquiring an additional 115,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $76.85. 55,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,353. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $76.24 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

