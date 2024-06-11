HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading Up 8.2%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 107,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 157,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

HPQ Silicon Trading Up 10.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$99.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

