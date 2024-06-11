Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 250,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,545,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Humacyte Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,537,532.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Humacyte by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Humacyte by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

