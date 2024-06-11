Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up about 1.7% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 0.08% of Humana worth $45,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,596. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

