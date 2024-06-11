Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $9.85

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.50. Hut 8 shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 876,077 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.