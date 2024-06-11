ICON Achieves Market Cap of $182.37 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $182.37 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,002,690,971 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,691,060 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,002,683,261.173758 with 1,002,683,224.7393757 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18547792 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,886,141.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

