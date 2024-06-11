Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,847,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,289,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,336,000 after purchasing an additional 556,132 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 216,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,138,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,684,000 after purchasing an additional 102,583 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,294. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

