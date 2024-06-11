Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,448 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,998,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 621.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IGM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.60. 18,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,490. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

