Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $26.56 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,561,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.8% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12,494.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $168.84. 1,002,351 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.20. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

