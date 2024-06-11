Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.94 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.69. 291,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.58. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $111.87.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

