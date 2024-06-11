Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 699,864 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 543,010 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,124 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 225,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.42. 28,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.82. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

