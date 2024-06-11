Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $7.76 Million Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,537,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,442,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average of $107.87. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $111.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

