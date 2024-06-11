Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $820,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Cornell University acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after acquiring an additional 744,074 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,825,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 538,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
