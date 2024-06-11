Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 441,111 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 441,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.2% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vorpal LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vorpal LLC now owns 692,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 116,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 98,494 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.53. 3,323,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,770. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

