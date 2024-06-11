Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after purchasing an additional 322,254 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 485,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,085,000 after purchasing an additional 159,475 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,555,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,665,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,299,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.27. 478,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,825. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.89. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $117.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

