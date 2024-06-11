Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,163,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,292,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

