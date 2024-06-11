Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.83. 266,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.70, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

