Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.61. 159,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,131. The company has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $363.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

