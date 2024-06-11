III Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

III Capital Management lifted its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $11,751,000. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $42,883,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 74.56.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 75.28. 783,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 55.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is 57.88. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of 25.84 and a 52-week high of 80.42.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.