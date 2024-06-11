Incyte Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,043 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 271% compared to the typical volume of 1,358 call options.

Incyte Trading Down 1.0 %

INCY stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Incyte by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 2,858.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,409,000 after purchasing an additional 991,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 56.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,053,000 after purchasing an additional 970,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Incyte by 842.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 955,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 854,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

