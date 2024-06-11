Incyte Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,043 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 271% compared to the typical volume of 1,358 call options.
INCY stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Incyte by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 2,858.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,409,000 after purchasing an additional 991,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 56.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,053,000 after purchasing an additional 970,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Incyte by 842.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 955,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 854,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
