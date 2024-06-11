Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $43.43 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.08%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,792,000 after acquiring an additional 414,666 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,326,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,588,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

