Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) is Symmetry Investments LP’s 8th Largest Position

Symmetry Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand accounts for approximately 1.5% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Symmetry Investments LP owned 0.07% of Ingersoll Rand worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $91.19. 2,296,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $96.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Get Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.