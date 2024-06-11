Insider Buying: LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director David Carl Doane acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $12,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LNKB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,866. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. On average, analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is -115.38%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth $289,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

