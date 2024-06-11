Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Sells 745 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DexCom Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

