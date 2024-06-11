Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Sells 45,468 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 45,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $2,618,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,276,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 54,835 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,286,261.55.

On Monday, May 13th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,166 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $6,565,305.44.

On Friday, May 10th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 53,812 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $3,333,115.28.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $6,615,959.48.

On Monday, May 6th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $8,401,402.72.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $58.86. 206,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,042,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 657,835 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,273,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,429,000 after buying an additional 508,638 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 238,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 522,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

