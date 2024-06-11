Insider Selling: WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) General Counsel Sells 70,851 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $69,433.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,783.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WM Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of WM Technology stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 365,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,300. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in WM Technology in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter valued at $190,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in WM Technology by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 813,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 193,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in WM Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 671,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

