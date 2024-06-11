International Tower Hill Mines (THM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: THM):
- 6/11/2024 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of THM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 22,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,063. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.23. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
