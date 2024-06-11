International Tower Hill Mines (THM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: THM):

6/11/2024 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of THM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 22,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,063. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.23. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

