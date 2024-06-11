Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Whitford Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $9,544,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,886,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INTU traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $566.22. 428,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,186. The company has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $620.69 and its 200-day moving average is $624.33. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.58 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

