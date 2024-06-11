Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Holdings Boosted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000.

BSCO remained flat at $21.06 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 577,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,925. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

