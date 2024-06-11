Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,851. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.