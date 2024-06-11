Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,851. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

