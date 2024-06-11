Investors Buy Large Volume of HP Call Options (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 161,103 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 779% compared to the average daily volume of 18,337 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. HP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

